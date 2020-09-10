83 Badgers athletes test positive for COVID-19 since June

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Athletics has released its most recent COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes.

Out of the 3,979 student-athletes and staff tested between June 8 and Wednesday, a total of 83 have tested positive between department and off-campus testing sites.

The release said 58 athletes tested positive on campus, while an additional 25 tested positive at sites outside of the athletics department.

Student-athletes have returned in phases for voluntary workouts and fall classes. So far, 734 have come back to campus.

On Wednesday night, UW Athletics Director Barry Alvarez announced Badger football and men’s hockey team activities have been put on hold for two weeks due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

