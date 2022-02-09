81-year-old man hospitalized, transported by helicopter after crash

by Kyle Jones

TRENTON, Wis. — An 81-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash south of Mineral Point.

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the man was traveling south on the US 151 off-ramp towards CTH A just after 9:15 a.m.

He reportedly failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling on north CTH A. Officials said the truck struck the man’s car on the driver’s side.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Marshfield Medical Center before being taken by helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

