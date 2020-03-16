800+ without power after crash in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — More than 800 customers are without power Sunday night after a car crashed into a power pole.
According to an incident report, Fitchburg police were dispatched to an accident in the 6200 block of Nesbitt Road at 8:27 p.m.
Officials said a sedan was traveling north on Nesbitt Road, left the roadway, and hit a power pole and a concrete wall.
The release said the driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Alliant Energy’s website said 808 customers were without power as of 9 p.m.
Fitchburg police and Fitchrona EMS and fire are handling the scene.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.