800+ without power after crash in Fitchburg

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — More than 800 customers are without power Sunday night after a car crashed into a power pole.

According to an incident report, Fitchburg police were dispatched to an accident in the 6200 block of Nesbitt Road at 8:27 p.m.

Officials said a sedan was traveling north on Nesbitt Road, left the roadway, and hit a power pole and a concrete wall.

The release said the driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Alliant Energy’s website said 808 customers were without power as of 9 p.m.

Fitchburg police and Fitchrona EMS and fire are handling the scene.



