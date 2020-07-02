8 shell casings found following shots fired reports on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after reports of possible gunfire Wednesday night.

Madison police said officials were sent to the 1400 block of Northport Drive after a resident reported hearing five to seven shots at about 10:30 p.m.

According to the incident report, officials had not found any evidence during their search Wednesday and believed the noises could have been fireworks. The following morning, a witness found eight shell casings in a nearby parking lot, which Madison police have since collected.

Officials said there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

