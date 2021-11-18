8 places to rest and rejuvenate
If vacationing at a remote cabin isn’t for you, opt to stay at a place with multiple units, a rustic hotel or a big enough spot to bring the whole crew.
Bartel’s Beach Cottage in Lake Mills
With a view of Rock Lake, this cottage provides a range of amenities for up to 10 people, including a grill, foosball table, Wi-Fi and pizza oven. But the real show in the thick of winter is watching the stunning snowfall, right from the living room. Or get outside and go cross-country skiing or snowmobiling on the nearby Glacial Drumlin State Trail. bartelsbeachcottage.com
Big Bear Hideaway in Boulder Junction
Explore new territory at one of Big Bear Hideaway’s cabins, which include Honey Bear, Panda Pad, Black Bear Bungalow, Kodiak Kastle, Polar Bear Palace or Grizzly Getaway. Sit by the campfire, hike, ice fish or ski, all the while soaking in the breathtaking views. bigbearhideaway.com
Booth Lake Landing Resort in Minocqua
A stay at the Booth Lake Landing Resort guarantees a family experience in the north woods. Spend the day at Squirrel River Pines State Natural Area or walk around the 207-acre lake. There are seven spots available: two seasonal cabins and five winterized homes. boothlakelanding.com
Canoe Bay in Chetek
The Canoe Bay private cottages and tiny homes have forged an impressive reputation by following three simple Rs: restoration, romance and rest. Here you can book an in-room massage and don’t need to worry about what to cook — food can be delivered right to your door. Queen-sized beds, walk-in tile showers, fireplaces and screened-in porches bring sophistication to your outdoorsy trip. canoebay.com
Justin Trails Resort in Sparta
There is no shortage of color and greenery surrounding Justin Trails Resort’s luxury cabins and suites. All of the units are pet-friendly, so you don’t have to leave your dog at home. Check out the nearby Grandad Bluff to see the Mississippi River Valley, which spans Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. justintrails.com
Natura Treescape Resort in Wisconsin Dells
With unlimited access to a water park, plus a grill, basketball court, boat dock and private decks overlooking the Wisconsin River, there is plenty of room for adventure for the family at Natura. And parents can sit for a spell in the indoor whirlpool or take a breather in any of the resort’s saunas. staynatura.com
Prevailing Winds Lodge in Blue Mounds
Since 1996, this award-winning lodge has hosted weddings on more than one occasion. Consider this award-winning lodge the ideal vacation spot for big social gatherings, weddings and corporate retreats. Benefiting from meticulous attention to detail, it features a handcrafted moose-and-elk-antler chandelier, an indoor fireplace and a 180-degree sunroom. Go for a stroll along a trail in any one of the three county and state parks situated within a 7-mile radius. prevailingwindslodge.com
Whispering Pine Lodge in Pound
A cluster of rustic log cabins can accommodate a group as large as six people on the edge of Oconto County in the north woods. There’s also a lodge that sleeps eight and features a wraparound deck. Explore lush surroundings and spend the day at the not-too-distant Nicolet National Forest, Governor Thompson State Park or Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest. thewhisperingpinelodge.com
