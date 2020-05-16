8% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as death toll passes 450

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that 8% of new tests came back positive as the statewide death toll passed 450.

In total, 12,186 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Of those, at least 453 people have died form complications due to the disease.

The new percentage of positive cases shows a rise of two percentage points since Friday afternoon.

While the percentage of new tests rose Saturday, health officials confirmed they are still seeing a 14-day downward trend in new positive cases. That criteria is one of six that are being tracked as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan.

As of Saturday, four of the six criteria have been met. Early last week, health officials said all but the first gating criteria had been met.

Of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 6,250 have recovered and 2,018 have been hospitalized because of the virus.

