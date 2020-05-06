8% of new cases come back positive as Wisconsin approaches 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reached a total of 8,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state and county health officials.

309 new cases were reported Wednesday, which is about 8% of new tests.

Health officials said nine more have died due to complications from the coronavirus. A total of 362 have died.

Milwaukee and Brown counties continue to have the largest amount of confirmed cases in the state, with 3,544 and 1,653 respectively.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been looking at the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when the state can reopen its economy. A 14-day downward trend is among the main criteria that must be met as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

Wednesday’s percentage of new positive cases has gone down by about half a percentage point compared to 8.6% on Tuesday.

Although the percentage has gone down once again, health officials said there has not been a downward trend for 14 consecutive days.

DHS data shows 1,694 people have been hospitalized, while 4,348 have recovered.

The daily testing capacity has also surpassed 14,000, with 51 labs able to conduct tests across the state.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.