8 Mother’s Day brunches made easy with carryout

Treats for all to enjoy, but mostly for Mom.

Hannah Twietmeyer by Hannah Twietmeyer

If food is the way to the heart, then what better way to treat mom on her special day than with dishes and drinks made from her favorite brunch spot? Enjoy these meals with zero effort and all the great flavor that comes with quality Madison food.

Bassett Street Brunch Club

You can’t go wrong with the variety of treats in the Mother’s Day Gift Package from Bassett Street Brunch Club. One order includes six giant muffins, one bottle of bubbly, one bottle of orange juice and a 10-stem bouquet of flowers for $25. Cups and garnishes for mimosas included! Call the restaurant at 608-467-5051 to place an order.

Cento

A Mother’s Day Brunch Take & Bake from Cento is made up of salty, sweet and savory dishes that serve two or four. For salad, choose between mixed greens or a Tuscan kale salad, then have a little bit of everything: crab cakes with mashed avocado, mushroom and asparagus strata, salumi hash with peperonata and gouda fonduta and lemon ricotta pancakes topped with blueberry compote. Send an email to aessenburg@foodfightinc.com or call (608) 284-9378 to preorder.

The Edgewater

Secure a brunch package for Mom that is as classic as it is delicious from The Edgewater. For $36, enjoy a starter dish of homemade croissant assortments with house-made jam and locally made honey butter and selections of soup or salad before choosing your main course. Decide between chicken and waffles, egg white quiche, stuffed rainbow trout, petite sirloin or croque madam. Finish with sweets — chocolate covered strawberries and truffles! Available for curbside pickup or delivery. Call 608-535-8234 to order and see the full menu here.

Everly

Celebrate Mom’s Day family style with a brunch menu from Everly! Choose from a sausage and potato hash, a broccoli and cheddar quiche, bagels with smoked salmon or chicken and waffles, each with special sides and coffee. Brunch cocktail kits — mimosa and Bloody Mary — are available, too, and throw in a bouquet of flowers while you’re at it. Order all of that online right here.

The Green Owl Cafe

A special meal from The Green Owl Cafe is available for moms who don’t eat meat. The lineup includes a spinach, asparagus and mushroom tofu scramble, hashbrowns and cashew cheese sauce, a crabby cake platter, walnut and golden beet salad, english muffins with butter and jam and cinnamon rolls and apricot streusel bars. Meals can serve two for $40 or four for $80. Call 608-285-5290 to place your order for curbside pickup or order online here.

Heritage Tavern

A Mother’s Day brunch box from Heritage Tavern includes quiche, coffee cake, Fox Heritage bacon, spiced nuts, a cocktail kit and market flowers — a little bit of everything to make mom’s day. A Mother’s Day family-style dinner is also available for pick up or delivery, just click here to place your orders.

Rare Steakhouse

Appetizers, entrees and desserts for four are available from Rare Steakhouse this Mother’s Day. For $95, share smoked salmon to start, then enjoy an entree of a whole roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, asparagus, green bean casserole and quinoa salad before finishing with a sweet slice of strawberry rhubarb pie. Call 608-204-9000 to reserve your order for pickup.

Short Stack Eatery

Short Stack has partnered with Anthology and The Kind Flower to put together a list of things Mom is sure to love. Choose from take and bake biscuits, quiche, banana bread, pie and granola for food, and then make the tough decision between Bloody Mary, mimosa or screwdriver kits. Prices vary per menu item, but add in a beautiful springtime bouquet of flowers for $15. See a full list of prices and order here.

Hannah Twietmeyer is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments