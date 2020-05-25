8 Madison-based, online-only shops worth checking out

When retailers closed their doors temporarily, shopping local went digital. Instead of turning to digital giants like Amazon, you can continue to support small businesses in the Madison area. Some makers and retailers started online on Etsy or on their own platforms before the COVID-19 outbreak. We’ve pulled a few things we love from several local businesses that have always been online, but click here for a full list of brick-and-mortar shops that have launched online stores.

Little ones will look adorable in handmade shoes from Sun and Lace. $32-$48, sunandlace.com

Each pair of LumoliCo earrings is a one of a kind, made with polymer clay. Each order also comes with a pair of stud earrings. $13.30-$22.95, etsy.com/shop/lumolico

Cherish your memories with a photobook from Parabo Press. $12-$18 for softcover, $25 for hardcover Use code MAD20 through July 31 to get 20% off orders at parabo.press.

GIRL WONDERFUL brings girl-positive messages to the forefront, with accessories such as matching adult and youth baseball caps. $25 each, girlwonderful.com

Add a pop of color with lipstick from Marie Hunter Beauty. $28, mariehunterbeauty.com

Online-only shop LMC Boutique has a vegan leather bag with space for all of your essentials. $72, shoplmcboutique.com

Add a hand-dyed and handwoven Thief & Moth accent to your wall. $17-$21, thiefandmoth.com