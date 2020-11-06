8 displaced, 1 cat dead after apartment cooking fire

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A four-unit apartment complex has been displaced after a cooking fire Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a neighbor called 9-1-1 after seeing a fire in the building on Northridge Terrace.

The report said she attempted to exit her unit, but closed her door and exited to her balcony when there was smoke in her doorway.

Madison fire responded to the scene and assisted the stranded neighbor down from her second-floor unit. Investigators determined the fire was the result of oil being heated on the stovetop, and when the oil boiled over, it ignited on the burner.

Officials said severe smoke damage affected the common hallway of the building, forcing the displacement of the entire building, which included a total of eight people and their pets.

No one was injured in the fire, but the report said one cat died.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

Madison fire reminds people that cooking is the top cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and asks everyone to always ‘stand by your pan’ and have lids for all pots and pans nearby.

