8 children remain in hospital after Waukesha parade tragedy, officials say

by Stephen Cohn

Scott Ash A crowd attends a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in Cutler Park Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Another child was released from Children’s Wisconsin Hospital on Saturday in the wake of last weekend’s Waukesha parade tragedy.

According to the hospital, eight children remain in its care, including four patients in serious condition. Two patients are also in fair condition, as well as two in good condition.

Six people were killed in the incident. The suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, faces five charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Brooks is likely to face additional charges related to the death of an 8-year-old boy. Over 60 people were injured in the incident.

