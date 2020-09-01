8.3% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as over 800 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With an additional 802 cases recorded, the state has reached a lifetime total of 76,667 confirmed cases. Health officials said 7,534, or 9.8% of those remain active.

The majority of the state’s cases were confirmed within the past few months, as over 58,000 people have tested positive in Wisconsin since June 1.

While the number of new cases is a noticeable increase from Monday’s case count, an interruption to the state database Sunday could have contributed to the disparity between the numbers.

The state Department of Health Services said there were 11,844 people tested in the past day, the highest in weeks. The positive percentage of new tests went up by over 1 percentage point to 8.3%, which sits below the seven-day average of 8.5%.

DHS officials said 61 more people have been hospitalized, though more than 2,700 hospital beds are still available. Eight more have died due to complications from the virus, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,135.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market announced it will continue as a hybrid market on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center through October.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.