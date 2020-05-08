8.1% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as health officials confirm 10 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Ten more people in Wisconsin have died due to complications from COVID-19, with the death toll now at 384.

State and county health officials said 352 new cases have been reported, which is slightly more than the 350 new cases seen Thursday.

Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 9,688 as of Friday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 8.1% of new tests for COVID-19 were positive, a number that has gone up after a gradual decline the past few days. Health officials also saw more than 4,500 testing results come back Friday.

DHS has monitored this percentage to determine when the state can reopen its economy. A 14-day downward trend is among the main criteria that must be met as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

With Friday’s percentage in positive new tests going up once again, health officials said the state has failed to have a downward trend for 14 consecutive days.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has released a best practices guidebook for businesses as they reopen.

DHS data shows 1,767 people have been hospitalized, while 4,694, or nearly half of all positive cases, have recovered.

For those looking to get tested for the coronavirus, DHS announced Friday it has updated its website to include a map of testing locations around the state.

For the latest headlines on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, click here.