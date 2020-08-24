8.1% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as 466 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down by more than once percentage point Monday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

Out of the 4,865 tested in the past 24 hours, 8.1% of results came back positive, which is nearly identical to the seven-day average. That percentage was as high as 10.9% Saturday and has gradually declined since then. The amount of testing was a fraction of the state’s daily testing capacity of 26,562, which is not uncommon for Mondays.

State and county health officials recorded 466 new cases of the virus Monday, just two days after Wisconsin surpassed 70,000 confirmed cases.

To date, Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 70,942* confirmed cases. Many have recovered, however, as the percentage of active cases has dropped to 10.5%.

Health officials said 15 more were hospitalized, but over 2,600 hospital beds are still available throughout the state. At least 1,090 have died due to the virus.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.