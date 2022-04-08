79-year-old woman killed in Grant Co. crash with semi

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 79-year-old woman died as a result of a crash on Highway 18 in Grant County earlier this week.

The initial investigation into the crash found that the woman, whose name is not being released until family can be notified, appeared to pull out in front of a semi onto Highway 18 from a private driveway.

A Trooper who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash reported seeing the semi overturned and the SUV on its side in the south ditch.

The 38-year-old driver of the semi was taken to a nearby medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spent much of the day Wednesday at the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

