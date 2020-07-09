77-year-old woman mugged in Walgreen’s parking lot

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a 77-year-old woman was mugged and nearly carjacked around 8:45 Thursday morning at the Walgreen’s on Cottage Grove Road.

The woman told police she was walking to her car when she noticed a person was following her, that’s when the victim got into her car and locked the door.

A man went to her passenger side window so she rolled it down while he talked to her.

The victim told officers the man asked for directions but then reached into the car and unlocked the door.

He then got into the passenger seat, grabbed the woman by the hair and began punching her in the face, according to police.

The suspect ordered the woman to start driving instead she honked the horn.

The suspect then grabbed the victim’s purse and ran.

A police dog was brought to the scene but could not locate the suspect.

The woman suffered facial injuries.

Madison police are using surveillance images to help identify a suspect.

