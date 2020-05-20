74-year-old Ozaukee County woman dies after retaining wall collapses on her at senior living facility

Port Washington, WI (WDJT) — A 74-year-old woman has died after a retaining wall collapsed onto her at a senior independent living facility in Port Washington.

Authorities were called to Lincoln Village Senior Living on Lincoln Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

Upon arrival, officers found 74-year-old Judith Cisewski completely buried under rubble from the outdoor retaining wall collapse.

Port Washington police officers removed concrete blocks off of the woman and she was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Monday, May 18, authorities learned Cisewski had died.

The incident remains under investigation.

