73 more hospitalized due to COVID-19 as 13.3% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The number of single-day hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin nearly doubled Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said 73 more were hospitalized, while another seven people have died as a result of coronavirus complications. The state’s death toll has reached 1,254 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Out of the 12,537 tested in the past day, DHS officials said 13.3% of those results came back positive. That’s a drop of over 5 percentage points compared to Monday.

According to DHS, the seven-day average of the positivity rate is now at 16.7%.

State and county health officials recorded 1,521 new cases, a minor increase from Monday’s case count. The state’s lifetime total has reached 104,262* confirmed cases, with 14.2% remaining active.

In response to the rise of cases on college campuses and the rest of Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate through Nov. 21.

“We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out,” Evers said.

The mandate went into effect last month and was set to expire Monday.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.