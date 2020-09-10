71-year-old man arrested in connection with racist graffiti found on UW-Madison campus, State Street buildings

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 71-year-old man accused of painting racist and hateful remarks on buildings in the State Street and University of Wisconsin-Madison campus areas late last week.

According to an incident report, UW-Madison police identified 71-year-old John Englert thanks to security camera footage that pictured him in the campus area around the time the graffiti was done.

According to a statement from the university, a number of buildings in the Library Mall area of campus, including the University Book Store, Extension Building and several city and privately owned properties, were affected.

City security cameras also captured Englert painting racist and hateful messages on buildings in the State Street area.

Englert was arrested on charges of graffiti and bail jumping, according to an incident report. He was arrested by the Madison Police Department. The UW-Madison Police Department is pursuing similar charges.

UW-Madison officials released a statement last week condemning the graffiti saying the messages “run counter to the university’s values.”

