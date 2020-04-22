71-year-old Iowa Co. man killed after crashing into highway maintenance truck

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — One person is dead after their car crashed into the back of a utility vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 71-year-old James V. Krueger was driving on State Road 133 about a mile east of County Road N at around 1:13 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when he hit an Iowa County Highway Department maintenance vehicle that was sweeping gravel off the side of the road.

The Sheriff’s office says Krueger’s car then crashed into a ditch on the north side of the road. A passenger in the car, 65-year-old Laura Krueger of Muscoda, was taken to Richland Hospital, while James Krueger was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say neither were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the maintenance vehicle was also taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

