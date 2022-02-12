70-year-old killed in head-on crash outside Janesville

by Kyle Jones

File photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 70-year-old Evansville man died Friday after a crash, Rock County Sheriff’s officials said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of US 14 and County Highway E.

Officials said a 30-year-old Sun Prairie man traveling eastbound crossed the centerline, striking the victim’s vehicle head-on.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he later died.

Neither driver has been identified at this time.

