70-year-old hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Kieler

by Kyle Jones

KIELER, Wis. — A 70-year-old Platteville man was hospitalized after a crash in Kieler Tuesday.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash happened at the intersection of County Highways H and HHH just after 10:15 a.m.

According to officials, a 28-year-old woman entered the intersection after not seeing the man and struck his truck’s right side.

Both vehicles stopped in the middle of the intersection.

The woman was uninjured, and the man was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

