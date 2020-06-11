70% of COVID-19 patients have recovered as 3.6% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin has increased to 3.6% Thursday, the first time that percentage has gone above 3% since June 4.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said less than 10,000 people have been tested in the past 24 hours. With 63 active labs around the state, health officials can run up to 16,100 tests per day.

There have been 236 new cases since Wednesday afternoon. Wisconsin’s lifetime total of confirmed cases has reached 21,941, according to combined data from state and county health officials.

Of that total, 15,348, or roughly 70% of all positive cases have recovered. DHS data shows that about 27% remain active cases.

Ten more people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 683.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced $40 million in assistance for hospitals to offset losses as a result of the pandemic.

“Our hospitals have been doing more with less throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, caring for vulnerable Wisconsinites and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Evers said. “This support is critically needed as we continue to battle this virus and ensure high quality care for Wisconsinites.”

