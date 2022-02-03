70 members of Wisconsin National Guard finish medical training at Madison College, assigned to facilities across state

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Seventy members of the Wisconsin National Guard have finished their certified nursing assistant training at Madison College and have been assigned to nursing facilities and hospitals to help address staffing shortages, Gov. Tony Evers’ office said Thursday.

The Guard members were trained as part of a new program designed to help make more beds available for post-acute patients in Wisconsin. Last month, Evers announced the deployment of dozens of Guard members to six nursing homes across the state and a partnership with Madison College to train roughly 200 troops to fill even more gaps.

In total, troops have been assigned to facilities in 17 cities, including Waunakee, Mineral Point and the Wisconsin Dells, Evers said in a news release.

During a Department of Health Services briefing Thursday afternoon, deputy secretary Deb Standridge said the partnership shows the importance of everyone in the state working together to fight COVID-19.

“The flexibility and adaptability of our Guard members has been critical in helping to ensure that patients continue to get the healthcare they need when and where they need it,” she said. “The feedback we’re hearing about this unique partnership with the Guard is inspiring, and we look forward to the next group of Guard members who will start their training soon to support more facilities.”

