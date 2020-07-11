7-year-old girl drowns at Chapparal Water Park, Sauk County officials say

Sasha VanAllen

LA VALLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A 7-year-old girl downed Friday afternoon at the Chapparal Water Park in the La Valle Township.

According to the news release, officials received a 911 call at 3: 42 p.m. about a non-breathing girl at the water park. Once emergency crews arrived to the scene, they found the seven year old not breathing.

Life saving measures were immediately performed by bystanders on the scene and emergency personal when they arrived, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said the girl was transported to UW Hospital via Med Flight where she later died.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, according to deputies.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Elroy Police Officers, La Valle First Responders and Reedsburg Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

