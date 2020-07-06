7 shell casings recovered after shots fired incident, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered seven shell casings following a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday night.

Officers were called to 1300 Mendota Street around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing two vehicles racing in the area and the sound of someone yelling before the shooting, according to an incident report by the Madison Poilce Department.

Police said two neighbors, who live on nearby E. Washington Ave., blamed one another for firing the gun. The man and woman are involved in a long-running feud, the report said.

Officers said their investigation into this incident continues.

