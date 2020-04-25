7 places to get puzzles locally

While staying indoors, it’s the perfect time to tackle that 1,000 piece puzzle or board game that’s been stuck on a shelf in your closet. If you’re in need of a puzzle, you’re in luck as local boutiques and shops have made sure to stay stocked with some beautiful options that your whole family will enjoy.

Anthology

Grab a 1,000 piece puzzle featuring book covers from various themes like mysteries, great American novels and Jane Austen. See what’s available on Instagram, call 204-2644 or email anthologymadison@gmail.com. 230 State St.

Good Day Shop

The Monroe Street boutique has puzzles created by Inner Piece, a company based in Los Angeles that makes contemporary art puzzles made from 100% recycled paper. Each puzzle is created with a design from an artist. Order online for delivery or curbside pickup. 1925 Monroe St.

Hazel General Store

Snag a beautiful Cavallini Papers & Co. Inc. puzzle from Hazel General Store. These puzzles have been flying off the shelves so might not be available. Follow on Instagram to keep track of when Hazel restocks the puzzles. 1250 Williamson St.

KELLA

KELLA in Mount Horeb has one puzzle available and it’s one that’ll want to make sure to get before they sell out. Made by HANmade Milwaukee, the jigsaw puzzle creates a full image of an “Up North” scene. They also have a Wisconsin cribbage board if you’d like to learn how to play cribbage in quarantine. Order online to get it delivered. 118 E. Main St., Mount Horeb

Little Luxuries

Madison-themed puzzles are back in stock at Little Luxuries, but chances are they’ll be going quickly. They also have eeBoo puzzles and Cavallini Papers & Co. puzzles, but they have been in high demand so availability may be limited. Follow Little Luxuries on Facebook to see the most up-to-date information about what puzzles are available and restocked. Order from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 255-7372. 230 State St.

Mystery To Me

The local bookstore partnered with its Monroe Street neighbor Orange Tree Imports to offer additional puzzles. While shopping, pick-up a couple books to read. You can buy books online through the website and get it shipped or pick it up curbside. 1863 Monroe St.

Noble Knight Games

Noble Knight Games based in Fitchburg has a massive selection of puzzles and games. The online store is open with orders being shipped daily. 2835 Commerce Park Drive, Fitchburg