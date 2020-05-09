7% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive, health officials confirm 14 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that 7% of new COVID-19 tests have come back positive, which is a decrease of more than a full percentage point since Friday afternoon.

State and health officials confirmed 257 new cases since Friday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 9,945

At least 398 people in Wisconsin have died from complications due to the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 14 since Friday afternoon.

As part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan, Wisconsin must see a 14-day downward trend in the percent of new tests that come back positive before the state’s economy can safely reopen.

While numbers have gradually been declining over the past week, the 14-day trend has not yet been met, according to DHS officials.

In total, there are six gating criteria that must be met before Wisconsin can reopen. As of Saturday afternoon, three of the criteria have been met.

Nearly 102,000 tests have been administered throughout the state as of Saturday, health officials said.

Statewide, 4,964 people have recovered from their infections and 1,806 have been hospitalized due to the virus.