7% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as daily case count drops

MADISON, Wis. — With over 9,400 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the state Department of Health Services said 7% of those tests came back positive Wednesday.

That’s an increase of about half a percentage point compared to Tuesday, while the percent positive seven-day average has gone up to 8%. The amount of tests has declined once again, with Wednesday’s results being roughly one-third of the state’s daily testing capacity.

In another drop from Tuesday’s data, state and county health officials recorded 541* new cases of the virus. Wisconsin’s lifetime total is now at 67,577 confirmed cases. The percentage of active cases continues to decline, however, as about 12% of people still have the virus.

With relatively lower case numbers compared to previous weeks, Chicago health officials removed Wisconsin from its mandatory quarantine list Tuesday.

At least 1,068 people across the state have died as a result of the coronavirus, with eight more deaths confirmed Wednesday. Another 50 have been hospitalized, an amount similar to Tuesday’s hospitalizations. However, more than 3,000, or about one-quarter of the state’s hospital beds are available.

DHS officials update the state’s COVID-19 activity levels on its website every Wednesday. This week, 65 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are still classified as having high activity levels for disease spread, a number which has only gone down by one since last week. More details on how DHS determines a county’s activity level can be found here.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.