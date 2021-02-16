7 new names in the Madison-area food scene

Newly opened and soon-to-open spots include a State Street tea place, a whole animal butcher shop, a pizza purveyor and more.

Andrea Behling by Andrea Behling

We were a little surprised to see so many local food businesses opening amid COVID-19 (we featured 15 in the December issue), and the list continues to grow. There seems to be an appetite for new food and drink options served by local operations. We’ve come across seven new players in the food scene, including a poke bar in Middleton, a cafe and bakery in New Glarus and a butcher shop on Monona Drive.

Ancora opens in Maple Bluff

Ancora — the coffee shop, cafe and bakery with locations on University Avenue and King Street — has opened a third spot in Maple Bluff. Located in the strip mall storefront that formerly housed Manna Cafe and Bakery, Ancora’s newest location underwent a renovation to give it the modern look and feel of its sister shops. The Maple Bluff spot, which celebrated its grand opening the week of Feb. 8, serves seasonal coffee drinks, brunch items like a honey-sriracha bacon egg sandwich, a full bakery case and bagged coffee. 611 N. Sherman Ave., ancoracafes.com

Clyde’s Pies

Kwame Latimer, who was let go from his job at the start of the pandemic, occupied his time by learning how to make bread. His bread making hobby set him on a path to making pizzas, which he started selling in Madison in March 2020. Clyde’s Pies was born, offering regular and gourmet 12-inch pizzas that come in a variety of options — buffalo chicken, margherita and chicken Parmesan, to name a few. Fill out a form on the Clyde’s Pies website to set up a pickup time and place. clydespies.net

The House Cafe & Bakery

This New Glarus cafe and bakery held its grand opening on Feb. 13. Owners of the new business is Illinois native-turned-Wisconsin-transplant Kaylee Walters, whose travels and food adventures inspire her menu. The House Cafe & Bakery — which touts gluten-free, vegan, grain-free and other dietary preference options — offers weekly rotating specials, including teas and other drinks, breakfast tacos, soups, quiches, Thai curry and dal. 407 Second St., New Glarus, thehousecafeandbakery.com

Kettle Black Kitchen

After operating as a ghost kitchen, Kettle Black Kitchen has found a brick-and-mortar home. Brian and Alicia Hamilton are breathing new life into the Monroe Street location formerly housing past tenants Joon, Burgrito and Double S BBQ. The couple, who both have years of Madison dining scene experience, are doing takeout and meal kits available for online ordering. They’ll continue to operate that way in the new location until a grand opening makes sense taking into account COVID-19 precautions. 1835 Monroe St., kettleblackkitchen.com

Meat People

This spring, Pip Freeman and Jenny Griep plan to open Meat People, a whole animal butcher shop, in the Lake Edge Shopping Center on the corner of Monona Drive and Buckeye Road. With Madison cheffing experience, Freeman and Griep will focus on sourcing from local farms that grass-feed beef, pastured pork, lamb and chickens. The shop also plans to sell other shelf goods as well. 4106 Monona Drive, meatpeoplebutcher.com

Poke Bar

We don’t know a ton about this new open yet, but we’re excited Middleton is getting a new poke place. We’ve reached out to Poke Bar Hawaiian Cuisine for the details and we’ll update this listing when we know more. 7603 Elmwood Ave. Middleton, instagram.com/pokebar_middleton

Tenko Tea

News of this tea spot just missed the deadline for our bubble tea listing in the March issue, which drops soon. But Tenko Tea, which has another location in Champaign, Illinios, is now open in the space above IT’SUGAR on State Street. Choose from regular ices and hot tea drinks, milk teas, fresh fruit slushes, uji matcha teas and more on the menu. 540 State St., tenkotea.com

