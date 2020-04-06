7 local churches join forces to livestream Good Friday worship service

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Seven local churches have joined forces to livestream a three-hour church service on Good Friday.

Led by Reverend Dennis Roser of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beloit, pastors from the church’s sister congregations will join each other to share the three-hour service known as Tre Ore. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube on Friday starting at noon.

“We started streaming our services in 2017 so our home-bound members could enjoy the Word of God, the sermons, and the music in real time,” Roser explained.

According to a news release, the Tre Ore service is meant to commemorate the Passion of Christ.

“It’s an opportunity for us to work collectively to serve our respective flocks, and allows each man to offer his own perspective of Jesus’ final moments on the cross,” Roser said.

In addition to Roser, Pastor Dan Eddy of Messiah Lutheran Church, Reverend Randall Senn of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reverend Gene Dassow of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Reverend Scott Herbert of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Reverend Josh Grotelueschen of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Reverend Andrew Harris of Christ Evangelical Lutheran will all participate in the special service.

The release said all of the leaders plan to follow social distancing rules and routinely sanitize the pulpit and microphones during the service.

