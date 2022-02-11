7 delectable after-dinner desserts from Madison restaurants

Desserts are often rooted in our memories — desserts eaten as kids, shared between couples or passed among friends. These local restaurants are reimagining classic desserts to enjoy after a meal that will help you relive those sweet memories and craft new ones. Grab a fork and don’t be afraid to claim that last bite as your own.

Cadre’s Verrines

Tyler Sundby, sous chef at Cadre, already had an interest in making desserts, so he volunteered to establish desserts offerings when no one else was doing it at Cadre. He started watching videos through virtual classes and social media livestreams to learn from two of the world’s best pastry chefs: David Vidal of Sweden and Antonio Bachour of Miami. Sundby would take notes on their recipes and techniques. Often Cadre’s verrines, a layered dessert in a glass, consist of a mousse or custard that acts as a base. From there, he’ll add other layers to complement, such as fruit puree, Chantilly cream with spices or extracts, and something crumbly on top. He’ll often tilt the glass while adding layers, resulting in a visually stunning, Instagram-worthy design. February’s verrine is a cold brew coffee panna cotta with a dark chocolate mousse, coconut cardamom Chantilly cream, toasted coconut, coffee meringue and a macerated strawberry umeboshi (pickled ume fruits) that staff preserved last spring. The restaurant freezes or preserves local produce like raspberries to feature in desserts year-round. “Any fruit we’re getting, we get as much as we can, and I’ll dehydrate and turn it into a powder from there and add it to a meringue, whipped cream or cream in a panna cotta,” Sundby says. 2540 University Ave., 608-819-8555, cadrerestaurant.com

Cento’s Tiramisu

This Cento dessert has become a favorite in Madison. Tiramisu was invented in Italy, but the exact year of its creation is up for debate. The simple dessert is similar to Charlotte Russe, an English trifle, or other cakes and cookies soaked in cream. Cento pastry chef Lily Jarrett uses espresso and dark rum to soak the ladyfingers, then makes zabaglione with mascarpone, egg yolks, sugar and whipped cream. The zabaglione is then layered with cocoa powder and soaked ladyfingers. The process takes her only 15 minutes since she’s made it so many times. “The ladyfingers we use have an open crumb, so the coffee and rum soak in quickly,” Cento chef Chris Myers says. And he recommends pairing it with a digestif like a dessert liqueur. “I don’t imagine we’ll ever change it — there’s such a tremendous demand for it,” says Myers. “I suspect it’ll be on the menu forever and ever.” 122 W. Mifflin St., 608-284-9378, centomadison.com

Graze’s Basque Cake

When Estrellón closed in September 2021, executive chef Tory Miller and pastry chef Kristine Miller knew they had to keep the restaurant’s signature dessert — a buttery Basque Cake — alive at another location. In mid-October, Graze announced they were adding the Basque Cake to the menu. “It was very meaningful for us to move [the Basque Cake] over to Graze to keep a piece of that restaurant with us,” Kristine Miller says. The cake starts as a very buttery batter before being piped in layers with pastry cream in the middle. A seasonal fruit compote and sour cream ice cream on the side round out the dish. Kristine Miller says she loves the cake’s creamy texture. “A slice of cake with fruit and ice cream in a bowl is about as simple and lovely as it gets,” she says. 1 S. Pinckney Street, 608-251-2700, grazemadison.com –ND

Heritage Tavern’s Profiteroles

It’s no wonder that a restaurant run by a James Beard Award semifinalist would have some of the best desserts in town. At Heritage Tavern, a menu favorite is caramel profiteroles with Wisconsin maple ice cream, sea salt caramel sauce and toasted pecans. “A profiterole is similar to a cream puff, but instead of being filled with whipped cream or pastry cream, we fill ours with house-made maple ice cream,” says pastry chef Jamie Rentscher. Rentscher makes the ice cream using syrup from a local Amish family who also handcrafted the restaurant’s dining furniture. It comes with three profiteroles, which is great for sharing. If you stop for brunch — which is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 — ask for a scoop of the maple ice cream atop the French toast. 131 E. Mifflin St., 608-283-9500, heritagetavern.com

Mint Mark’s Skillet Cookie

Debbie Buchanan, pastry chef at Mint Mark, thought it would be fun to offer a cookie that people didn’t have to pick up with their hands. Instead, patrons can scoop spoonfuls of hot, gooey chocolate chip cookie out of a cast-iron skillet. The cookie is made with rye flour and brown butter to add a nuttiness. After sampling the first iteration, James Beard Award semifinalist and head chef Sean Pharr said it needed something and suggested adding the butterscotch sauce that is now poured over the top. “It wasn’t meant to stay on the menu forever, but it became a crowd favorite,” says Buchanan. About 15 to 20 skillet cookies are sold each night and the cookies are baked right before they’re brought out to the table. 1929 Winnebago St., 608-285-5096, mintmarkmadison.com

Osteria Papavero’s Budino di Caramello

Budino was a treat for Francesco Mangano while he was growing up in Italy. The term refers to a creamy Italian sweet with a pudding- or custard-like consistency. For his downtown restaurant, Osteria Papavero, Mangano chose to make a butterscotch pudding with rum, cream and dark brown sugar topped with cocoa powder and whipped cream. “Pastry is about ratios and recipes that work,” he says. “We tried a couple recipes and this one stuck with us.” The signature budino di caramello has been on the menu for 13 years and “it’s not going anywhere.” 128 E. Wilson St., 608-255-8376, osteriapapavero.com

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies’ Monona’s Chocolate Cake

Commissary chef and plant manager Chris Ketarkus joined head chef Jon Pieters at Salvatore’s Monona location about a year ago to help open the restaurant. The two were brainstorming what to include in the first menu and decided Ketarkus would take on desserts. He remembered his mother told him about a Depression-era chocolate cake made without eggs, milk or butter. He took that idea and made his own rendition. Salvatore’s adds beets to increase moisture and uses coconut and vegetable oils to create a texture that’s a cross between a dense, fudgy brownie and a fluffy boxed cake. To finish it off, Salvatore’s applies a firm dark chocolate ganache made with coconut milk. Accenting the dish are sides of fresh or preserved fruits and coconut caramel to help craft the perfect bite. The kitchen staff wanted to rotate this cake on and off the menu, but patrons’ glowing reviews made it a permanent fixture. 5507 Monona Drive, 608-305-8611, salvatorestomatopies.com

Hannah Wente is a contributing writer to Madison Magazine.

Nathan Denzin, a Madison Magazine editorial intern, contributed to this story.