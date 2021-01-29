7-day positivity rate stays under 20% for third straight day, 90K Wisconsinites complete vaccination series

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Health Services said more than 475,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Wisconsin, with over 35,000 more people vaccinated in the past day alone.

To date, 90,668 people have received both shots of the vaccine. The latest numbers come more than six weeks after the first health care workers in the state were vaccinated.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has remained at 19.3% for the third day in a row, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day has trickled down to 5.4%.

Health officials recorded 1,567 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 539,915. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has continued on a downward trend, with Friday’s average at 1,392. More than 20,000, or 3.7% of all cases are active.

At least 5,860 have died of coronavirus complications, with 49 new deaths confirmed Friday. An additional 91 were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, which is roughly the same as Thursday’s hospitalization count. With 10,825 hospital beds throughout the state, 18% are available for new patients.

