7-day positivity rate sees slight increase as Wisconsin reports more than 24K newly vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin has remained below 3% Wednesday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average percent positive went up slightly to 2.8%. Despite the increase, the positivity rate remains relatively low compared to the beginning of the year, where the percentage was above 10%.

DHS officials said 1,237,867 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin, including 24,288 in the past day. More than 386,000 Wisconsinites have received both doses of the shot, which is roughly 6.6% of the state’s population.

Health officials confirmed 747 new cases of the virus, which is higher than Tuesday’s count and the seven-day rolling average of 617. The state has reached an all-time total of 561,311 confirmed cases, with 8,402, or 1.5% of cases still active.

At least 6,342 have died of coronavirus complications, with 25 new deaths confirmed Wednesday. According to DHS data, an additional 55 people were hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,795 hospital beds, 20% are available for new patients.

