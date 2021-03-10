7-day positivity rate remains below 3% for third week in a row

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has remained below 3% for the third straight week, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average percent positive by test saw a slight decrease to 2.1% Wednesday. The average has stayed under 3% since Feb. 17, an impressive streak considering Wisconsin was at 11% at the beginning of the year.

More than 1.7 million doses have been administered throughout the state, including 28,392 in the past day. Health officials said 626,472 have received both doses of the shot as of Wednesday afternoon, which is 10.8% of the state’s population.

Health officials recorded 516 new cases of the virus, which is above the seven-day rolling average of 388. Wisconsin has reached an all-time total of 567,850 confirmed cases, and 6,528 cases are active.

Fourteen more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,524. An additional 76 people have been hospitalized within the past day.

