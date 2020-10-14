7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tops 20% in Wisconsin; 153 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — More than 150 people throughout Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

With 153 new hospitalizations, DHS officials said 16% of the state’s hospital beds remain available for new patients as of Wednesday afternoon.

At least 1,544* have died from coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with state and county health officials confirming 20 more deaths Wednesday. Wisconsin experienced a record-breaking number of deaths the day before.

There were 2,817* new cases recorded Wednesday, bringing the all-time total to 159,226* confirmed cases. DHS officials said nearly 20% of those cases remain active.

The seven-day average positivity rate for tests by person grew to 20.3% Wednesday, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 10.4%.

A Sawyer County judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order limiting the amount of people who can gather at businesses and other indoor spaces.

The decision comes as all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are reported to have high or very high activity levels for disease spread, according to DHS data.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.