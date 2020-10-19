7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 now at 21.1% in Wisconsin; 165 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 remained above 20% Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The percent positive for tests by person is now at 21.1%, while the seven-day average for total tests by day is at 11.7%.

State and county health officials confirmed 6,596* new cases of the virus, though Monday’s total comes with unique circumstances.

DHS normally updates its coronavirus case numbers daily at around 2 p.m., but Saturday and Sunday did not have any case updates due to system maintenance. This has led to a disparity in Monday’s numbers.

To date, Wisconsin has reached 174,014* confirmed cases, with more than 35,000 of those still active.

At least 1,609* have died from coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 23 more deaths confirmed Monday. DHS officials said 165 more people have also been hospitalized.

On Monday, a Barron County judge reinstated Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order which limits the capacity for bars, restaurants and other indoor places to 25% occupancy.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.