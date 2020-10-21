7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 22.6% in Wisconsin; dozens more dead

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have confirmed nearly 40 more deaths throughout Wisconsin due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, an additional 39 people have died. At least 1,698* deaths have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state Department of Health Services said 167 more people were also hospitalized, a decline of about 50 compared to Tuesday’s count. The Wisconsin Hospital Association said roughly 1,200 people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin.

The seven-day percent positive for tests by person went up by nearly one percentage point to 22.6%, or more than one-fifth of new tests. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also increased to 12.3%.

There were 3,709* new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 182,864*. DHS officials said more than 38,000 cases remain active.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all of the state’s 72 counties continue to have either high or very high activity levels for disease spread, according to DHS data.

With a rise in COVID-19 case numbers within Dane County, public health officials are shifting to a crisis model of contact tracing.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.