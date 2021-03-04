7-day positivity rate drops to 2.3% as 47K Wisconsinites newly vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests continues to remain below 3% in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average percent positive by test saw a minor decrease to 2.3% Thursday. The positivity rate has not been above 3% since Feb. 17.

As many as 1,568,329 doses have been administered throughout Wisconsin, including 47,813 in the past day. Health officials said 548,343 have received both doses of the shot, which is roughly 9.4% of the state’s population.

SSM Health announced it will provide more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine to Madison Metropolitan School District staff next week. The availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also allow other teachers in Dane County to get vaccinated at the Alliant Energy Center.

Health officials confirmed 677 new cases of the virus, which is higher than the seven-day rolling average of 522. The state has reached an all-time total of 565,808 confirmed cases, though fewer than 7,300 cases are active.

Twelve more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,470. According to DHS data, another 51 people were hospitalized in the past day. Health officials said 20% of the state’s 10,774 hospital beds are available for new patients.

