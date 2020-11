7-day percent positive of COVID tests approaches 30% in Wisconsin

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average of the percent of positive coronavirus tests approaches 30% as the state’s case total nears 230,000.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 3,287* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 229,080*. DHS said the seven-day average percent positive was 29.5% on Sunday.

Sixteen* more people died, which is a total of 2,063 in the state.

123 more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.0% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 179,230 people, or 78.3%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

