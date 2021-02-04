7-day COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 20% as statewide death toll nears 6K

MADISON, Wis. — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Wisconsin, the statewide death toll quickly approaches 6,000.

The state Department of Health Services said a total of 659,025 vaccine doses have been administered since December, with 39,558 doses in the past day alone. Nearly 130,000 people throughout the state have received both doses of the shot.

Health officials said there were 41 new deaths confirmed Thursday, which puts the state’s death toll at 5,992. Wisconsin will likely surpass 6,000 deaths by the end of the week.

Another 80 people were also hospitalized in the past 24 hours. With 10,827 hospital beds across the state, 20% are available for new patients.

The state’s positive percentage for new COVID-19 tests has declined once again. As of Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person is at 19.4%. That percentage has remained below 20% since Jan. 25. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also dropped to 4.9%.

Health officials recorded 1,518 new cases of the virus, which is above Wednesday’s count and the seven-day rolling average of 1,229. The state has reached a lifetime total of 546,955 confirmed cases, with fewer than 17,000, or 3.1% of cases still active.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Assembly approved a revised resolution that would throw out Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask requirement.

