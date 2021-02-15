7-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.1% in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests continues to gradually decline in Wisconsin, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has dropped to 3.1% as of Monday afternoon, a percentage which was at 7.9% one month ago.

DHS officials said more than 976,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, while 240,907 have received both doses of the shot.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 555,708 confirmed cases, with 405 new cases recorded in the past day. Monday’s count is below the previous day’s amount and the seven-day rolling average of 762. Less than 2% of cases are active.

Health officials said four more people have died of coronavirus complications, which puts the statewide death toll at 6,166. An additional 38 people have been hospitalized between Sunday and Monday. With 10,767 hospital beds throughout the state, 22% of beds are available for new patients.

