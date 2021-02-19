7-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 3% in Wisconsin; more than 300K complete vaccination series

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin has fallen below 3% for the first time since June, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has dropped to 2.9% as of Friday afternoon. According to DHS data, the percentage hasn’t gone below the 3% mark since June 18.

A total of 1,119,705 doses of the vaccine have been administered, including 40,463 in the past day. As of Friday, more than 314,000 people have received both doses of the shot.

Wisconsin reported 774 new cases of the virus, which puts the all-time total at 558,496. The seven-day average of new cases per day has once again decreased, this time falling to 635. Nearly 9,600, or 1.7% of cases are active.

Although the state’s rolling average for new cases has continued on a downward trend, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has confirmed a “significant increase” in cases among students on and off campus.

Dane County also confirmed its first case of the UK variant strain on Thursday. To date, Wisconsin health officials have reported six cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

DHS officials confirmed 35 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,267. An additional 79 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. With 10,818 hospital beds across the state, 22% are available for new patients.

