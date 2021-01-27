7-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 20% in Wisconsin; nearly 390K vaccine doses administered

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has fallen below 20%, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person dropped to 19.3%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day went down to 5.9%.

Nearly 390,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin, and almost 75,000 people have received both doses of the vaccination series.

State health officials recorded 1,328 new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 1,517. The state’s lifetime total has reached 536,546 confirmed cases, and more than 20,000, or 3.8% of those cases remain active.

At least 5,787 have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 34 new deaths confirmed Wednesday. DHS officials said an additional 93 have been hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,860 hospital beds, 20% are available for new patients.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.