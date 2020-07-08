7 Badger student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, out of 428 tests
MADISON, Wis. – UW Athletics reports 7 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, out of a total of 428 tested. UW Athletics has been conducting tests since student-athletes have been returning campus for voluntary workouts.
On June 8th, UW Athletics reported two Badgers tested positive after 117 student-athletes were tested. Today’s numbers include those original tests, which means there have been an additional 5 positive cases since the beginning of June.
Out of 428 COVID-19 tests only 7 #Badgers have tested positive.
5 new positives since June 8th. pic.twitter.com/eYLjkubVb1
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) July 8, 2020
Once a student-athlete tests positive, the individual is isolated and monitored by UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team.
UW Athletics has previously said the Football and Volleyball teams have returned to campus.