7 Badger student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, out of 428 tests

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – UW Athletics reports 7 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, out of a total of 428 tested. UW Athletics has been conducting tests since student-athletes have been returning campus for voluntary workouts.

On June 8th, UW Athletics reported two Badgers tested positive after 117 student-athletes were tested. Today’s numbers include those original tests, which means there have been an additional 5 positive cases since the beginning of June.

Out of 428 COVID-19 tests only 7 #Badgers have tested positive. 5 new positives since June 8th. pic.twitter.com/eYLjkubVb1 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) July 8, 2020

Once a student-athlete tests positive, the individual is isolated and monitored by UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team.

UW Athletics has previously said the Football and Volleyball teams have returned to campus.

Comments

comments