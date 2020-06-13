7 arrested on drug-related charges in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Seven people were arrested by the Columbia County Drug Task Force on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had contact with a vehicle in the Town of Dekorra for a registration violation around 9 p.m.

Officials said the driver of the car, Christopher Wiora, 34, of Portage, was in possession of approximately 8.2 grams of heroin, 16 schedule-2 stimulant prescription pills, other non-scheduled prescription pills, 0.7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The release said the traffic stop led deputies to the Petro Truck Stop and Days Inn in the Town of Caledonia.

Deputies took several more people into custody on various charges, and found more illicit prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana during a serach of a room at the Days Inn.

Wiora was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule-2 controlled substance, possession of a prescription medication without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI 2nd and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rainelle Cheever, 35, of Baraboo, was charged with violation of probation.

Gary Jordan, 56, of Portage, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and violation of probation.

Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, 38, of Wisconsin Dells, was charged with resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule-3 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription and a Juneau County warrant.

Kaitlyn Goodell, 27, of Baraboo, was charged with a Juneau County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription without a valid prescription.

Tanya Podoll, 42, of Reedsburg, was charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule-3 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription without a valid prescription.

Thomas Fieber, 36, of Baraboo, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription, possession of THC, possession of Schedule-1 narcotics and violation of probation.

They are currently at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Columbia County is asked to contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS.

