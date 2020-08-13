7.6% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as over 900 new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has increased by more than 2 1/2 percentage points Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Out of the 12,415 people tested since Wednesday afternoon, 7.6% of those tests came back positive. The percent positive 7-day average also went up slightly to 6.9%.

The number of new cases has seen a substantial increase, with state and county health officials recording 947* new cases in the past 24 hours. That’s over 400 more than Wednesday’s case count.

Thursday marks one month since a countywide mask mandate went into effect in Dane County. Since then, the daily amount of positive cases in the county has been cut in half.

To date, there have been 63,396 confirmed cases throughout Wisconsin. According to DHS officials, roughly 14% of those cases remain active.

At least 1,023 have died in Wisconsin due to the virus, with four more deaths confirmed Thursday. DHS officials said 45 more people have been hospitalized, though there are still more than 2,400 hospital beds available.

After receiving push back from its workers, Epic Systems announced it will no longer be requiring employees to return to work at its Verona campus by next month. Instead, workers have the option of staying home through the rest of the year.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.