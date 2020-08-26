7.4% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as Wisconsin’s daily case count rises

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests went up by exactly 1 percentage point Wednesday, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

With 10,378 tested in the past day, 7.4% of results came back positive. The seven-day average is now at 8.1%

Health officials confirmed 685 new cases across the state Wednesday, which is slightly more than Tuesday’s 634.

With a steady average of daily cases within Dane County, public health officials issued an emergency order which requires students in grades 3-12 to start the school year virtually. The order went into effect Monday.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court argues that the head of Public Health Madison and Dane County does not have the legal authority to keep children home from school.

A day after the lawsuit was filed, a Republican state senator introduced a bill that would give parents the option to enroll their children in a different school district based on their preferred method of instruction.

To date, Wisconsin has had a lifetime total of 72,364* confirmed cases, and 7,412 cases remain active.

Six more people have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,106. Another 41 have been hospitalized, but the state still has more than 2,400 hospital beds available.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.