6th city employee in Beloit tests positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — Another city of Beloit employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday.

The announcement comes days after two other city employees tested positive, making for a total of six since mid-May.

The release said contact tracing was completed and determined the employee had no in-person contact with the public while working. The employee will remain in isolation, and city staff who were in close proximity to the person have since been notified.

No further information on the employee’s identity will be released due to confidentiality.

