69-year-old Madison man finds two bullet holes in bumper of van after shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. — A 69-year-old Madison man told police he found two bullet holes in the bumper of his van after a reported shots fired incident on the city’s west side.

According to an incident report, the man exited the West Beltline Highway onto South Whitney Way around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said he contacted them later that night after finding two bullet holes in the bumper of his van.

He told police he remembered hearing what he thought were fireworks, but now realized he was an unintended target of gun violence.

Detectives said they have pieced together a chronology of event from the “gunshot spree,” according to the report.

Police said it started at the BP gas station on South Gammon Road, with one man firing a handgun at another man.

A chase followed from the Beltline onto Whitney Way, where both cars exited, later speeding along Schroeder Road, Hathaway Drive, Woodington Way, Frisch Road and Raymond Road.

Shell casings were recovered by police in several locations along the route.

The Violent Crime Unit is still investigating.

